To the editor:
Please consider putting your next stimulus check to work helping right here at home.
While many of our neighbors need the checks to help them through the current hard times, others can consider alternative ways to use these funds to stimulate the local area.
I hope you will consider your favorite local nonprofit organizations. They have worked double duty through the pandemic to help our community and often have done it on a shoestring budget. Consider taking part of your next stimulus check and giving some to your church, many of which have been shut down and are facing serious budget problems.
Also groups such as CASA, OzSBI, Ozark Food Harvest, the Harlin Museum, and others who make our community the great place it is to live. They could all use some financial stimulation right now. How about the Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center, the Child Advocacy Center, or dozens of others you know?
Get more bang for your bucks by putting them to work right here in our area. Let’s all work together to keep West Plains and Howell County the place we love to call home.
This is a rare opportunity for you to say this is exactly how I want my tax dollars to be spent.
Toney Aid
West Plains
