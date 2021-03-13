West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.