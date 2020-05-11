To the editor:
For those of you who aren't aware of the fact that emergency medical services, aka ambulance drivers, are not getting extra pay or bonuses per day during this pandemic, if you see a highly skilled educated paramedic or EMT, say thank you. Because apparently they are not essential enough to get raises or daily bonuses.
So, to the men and women who enter the homes and ride in the back of a small rolling ER, thank you. EMS are lifesavers.
Look it up, see what their skill levels are, learn how many life-saving skills they use. They don't just drive an ambulance.
I appreciate you and may God bless you for sacrificing your life and not getting extra pay for doing it.
Kelly Fowler
Volunteer firefighter, first responder
Bakersfield
