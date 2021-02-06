To the editor:
This is the second year in a row that the Second Amendment Protection Act (SAPA) has progressed through our Missouri legislature (with many co-sponsors), and the Missouri Sheriff Association has opposed it both times. With the publicity attached to the legislation, it would seem likely that the many co-sponsors have taken into account, either yea or nay, what the Missouri Sheriff Association has to say.
According to KOLR-TV (Ozarks First), Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott released a statement saying two bills in the State Senate and State House of Representatives intended to protect the 2nd Amendment are problematic.
The “concern” that I see Missouri Sheriff Association voicing is one of continuing to cooperate with federal agencies, including apparently the same agencies who were (illegally, against Missouri law) twice provided with a list of Missouri concealed carry license holders, the same episode that Gov. Jay Nixon initially denied ever took place, but which was confirmed when the Head of Missouri Highway Patrol was put under oath during a committee hearing.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Missouri Highway Patrol admitted on Thursday that it released the names of more than 163,000 Missourians who have concealed weapons permits to a federal agent twice in the past two years.
I truly think that if the public does not start “standing up’” on Constitutional issues, America as we knew it growing up is gone. That bright light coming through the tunnel is not a ray of hope, but rather the end of our Constitutional rights, and SAPA is a litmus test on what Americans will, and will not, accept.
Gene Ballay
Aurora
