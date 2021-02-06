Picture it: West Plains, early 2021. An end to the pandemic is long overdue — we are all “over it”— and we are fresh out of a year of chaos.
A plumbing emergency happens at a local small business. All of a sudden, a dozen people, some strangers, some not, have descended upon the building to stop the gushing water which threatens to fry the electrical workings.
Not hard to picture, is it?
Because that is what we do here. We look out for each other.
Notice this page is filled with praise for the vaccine clinic held Jan. 29. How well-organized it was, how compassionate the volunteers were, how uplifting….
Because that's what we do here. We raise each other up.
Over the last year, we have seen toilet paper disappear from supermarket shelves and the price of meat soar. We have been isolated from our friends and family, out of an abundance of caution, and politics has made us cranky.
One might say it’s been easy to forget who we are as a community, because we haven’t had the pie suppers and potlucks, the jam sessions on the square, the festivals and celebrations that bring us together.
I began the pandemic by working from my home office, so that I could be closer to my children, whose school year ended prematurely. By fall, I was back in the office full-time, not just because my children, teens, have less need of me than they did a few short years ago, but because I needed people.
More specifically, I needed to be around people to whom I am not related. I needed to hear jokes I haven’t heard 30 times, and commiserate in person — from a safe distance — with people whose faces I could see and voices I could hear about the difficulties of being a journalist, heck, being a person, living in these unique times.
These past 12 months have been an exercise in patience and finding silver linings. A reminder that when little is in our control, we still have power over one thing: ourselves.
The vaccine clinic, coordinated by the National Guard, Department of Senior Services, Ozarks Health Care and Howell County Health Department, and facilitated the West Plains Civic Center staff, law enforcement and firefighters, and the nursing department at Missouri State University-West Plains, could have been a disaster.
Other clinics elsewhere in the U.S. certainly have been — we’ve seen the headlines. Congested traffic, long lines, missed notifications.
That didn’t happen here.
What did happen here was awe-inspiring.
And it happened that way because of the community in which we live, and because of who we are.
It’s funny. I think back to when retired publisher Frank L. Martin III interviewed me prior to my hire at the Quill six years ago, he asked me why on earth I wanted to work here.
Without missing a beat, I told him, “I want to build bridges.”
In hindsight, that answer might have been a little arrogant, and Mr. Martin probably hired me as much to adjust my perspective as he did for my writing skills.
You see, in the years since, I've learned something important: We in the Ozarks have plenty of bridges. They just need maintaining.
