West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.