To the editor:
Today I received a flyer from the campaign of State Rep. Robert Ross, candidate for the State Senate. On the flyer is an image of masked marchers ostensibly protesting police violence in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, judging by the "Defund the Police" sign.
It struck me as odd that protesters would wear such dark clothing with ski caps, heavy coats and gloves in a late spring or early summer protest.
A little research revealed that this image was modified from the original, which was taken on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. at a protest of President Trump's Inauguration. The "Defund the Police" sign was added and the image was cropped to only include the darkest elements of the photo. If anyone wants to see the original, they can search wikimedia.org for "Inauguration Protest Marches.”
Based on the bold headline, "Big City Liberals Are Threatening Our Way Of Life,” I assume the goal is to persuade the viewer that these are typical progressive protesters and Ozarks voters should fear them. It seeks to convey the idea that “liberal” and “Antifa” mean the same thing. This is no more true than the idea that “conservative” and “Alt-Right” mean the same thing.
It's also noteworthy that the campaign in question is violating three clauses of the Creative Commons license of the original image: The image is not attributed to the original creator, the license is not identified in the work and the fact that the image was modified from the original is not indicated.
Our leaders have to stop pitting Americans against each other. This is an affliction that is tearing our country apart. We all have vastly more in common than our political differences.
If we don't start treating each other like neighbors and fellow citizens, life in America, the Ozarks and West Plains will end up being as dark as this propaganda sheet purports that it already is.
Jonathan Smith
West Plains
