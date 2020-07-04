To the editor:
June 14 was Flag Day. The county or city had raised dozens of flags for Memorial Day around the courthouse and square. That night I drove through the square and they were all taken down.
I was very disappointed! Why couldn't they be left up for Flag Day, and then for the Fourth of July? Was it to preserve them?
I am an American, I have a flag up, albeit smaller, on my front porch. Wake up, West Plains, before someone puts a Confederate flag in place of American flags. It won't be me.
Proud of America, our servicemen, essential workers, police department (I'm a mom of a West Plains police officer).
Let's unite!
Diane Brown, RN
West Plains
