To the editor:
Like most Americans I was appalled at the death this last June of George Floyd. However, I was equally appalled by the response.
Americans seem to be willing to hand their country over to destruction and the belief that our system of government was inherently flawed from the beginning. This is absurd. As an educator I felt the need to write my defense of why I believe that the tearing down of these statues is wrong.
First, the tearing down of monuments is not about past historical racism (aka, slavery, segregation, American Civil War, Jim Crow laws, etc.). Instead, people leading this movement are trying to spark revolution and fundamentally change the way our country is governed.
If it was truly about past historical racism, then why are they looking to tear down the monuments and statues to Abraham Lincoln? Lincoln first fought to end the spread of slavery in America and later as president fought to end slavery completely. (Emancipation Proclamation, 13th Amendment, etc.)
If it was all about past historical racism, then more statues and monuments need to be placed for him and others like him, and the people behind wanting to tear down these statues need to clearly state this and seek to protect his statues.
Another example occurred on June 19, when the statues and monuments of Ulysses S. Grant, Francis Scott Key, and St. Junipero Serra were torn down in San Francisco.
Ulysses S. Grant fought for the Union to end the Confederacy. Without him as Union General it is possible the American Civil War could have turned out completely different, ending with the preservation of the Confederacy and slavery. Francis Scott Key has nothing to do with past historical racism. He was trying to secure a release for POWs during a time of war (War of 1812). St. Junipero Serra was a Franciscan priest who started missions in California and Mexico and fought for Native American rights. This movement to tear down monuments and statues is not about a fight against racism; instead it is something far more sinister.
If this current movement is not about racism, then what are their motivations? Plain and simple, they want a revolution to change the way our country is governed both socially and politically.
Evidence for this can be easily found on the Black Lives Matter website where they call to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.” Meaning they not only reject but actively seek to dismantle the belief that society is best served when it’s citizens are raised by both a father and a mother under one roof.
Black Lives Matter also has a Marxist ideology seeking to bring about socialism or, worse, communism in America. Patrisse Cullors in a 2015 interview declared that she and Alicia Garza, two of the cofounders of Black Lives Matter, were “trained Marxists.” This can’t be hidden from their website.
When describing what they believe they describe fellow followers as “we,” “ourselves,” “folk,” etc., but in one place used the word “comrades.” Their demands call for the “national defunding of police.”
Don’t think that what has been occurring in large cities is not trying to work its way to rural America.
Democrats, don’t be fooled you cannot appease this or hope that it will fizzle out. For they are trying to “fight against elected officials, be it Democrat or Republican.”
Clearly the intention is to start a socialist uprising first by creating division among the races under the mask of historical racism. They seek to destroy our culture by dismantling the family. They look to destroy our nation politically by declaring that anyone who speaks out against them is racist. Finally, by ending the police they can easily move into communities and slowly take over by force.
Kevin Nichols
Harrison, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.