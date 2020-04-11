To the editor:
Recently the Daily Quill ran an article that gave five ways the teachings of Buddha could help someone in this time of crisis.
Well, as a Christian, I would like to mention just three ways being a believer in Jesus Christ will help someone in this time of crisis.
1) When you are a Christian, you are believing in and trusting in a man who was not just a man. Jesus was not just a good man, or a religious man or a wise man, He was the very Son of God who left heaven to become a man and be our Savior. When you trust in Jesus, you are not just getting “moral support,” you are receiving divine assistance.
2) When you are a Christian, your prayers are powerful because they are reaching a God who is alive. With all due respect to all other religions and their leaders, no other religious leader or founder is still alive. They died and were buried and remain so. Jesus Christ did die on a cross to pay for the sins of the world and he was buried in a stone tomb, but he did rise on the third day and showed himself to hundreds of people before he ascended back into heaven.
Prayer for a Christian is not just a “quiet time” where we “meditate” and “calm our mind” and try to escape the pressures and distractions of life for a few minutes. Prayer for the Christian is communication with a living and powerful God. He created us and he cares about us and has promised to display his power on our behalf when we pray.
3) When you are a Christian, your hope and security are not just in this world. While we are all feeling the pain of loss of jobs, loss of income, devaluing of investments and uncertainty about the future, being a Christian lifts you up above all the terror and panic that is sweeping the country.
We still use common sense and follow the guidelines set out by our leaders, but we are not paralyzed with fear for we know that this world is not all there is to live for. While we live here, we enjoy life; but we have great hope that goes far beyond this life and reaches into the very presence of God where we will enjoy eternal life.
Dwayne Galiher
West Plains
