To the editor:
The scriptures (Matthew 24:12 NIV) tells us that in the last days the love of most will grow cold because of increased wickedness.
The current pandemic has brought this issue to the forefront like none other. Politicians, scientists and medical professionals know that if masks are worn correctly, hands washed frequently, a person need not be concerned about the virus. So, why aren’t most people wearing masks, and in correct fashion? Would any person of understanding argue that if people between the ages of 0 to 40 were the hardest hit that things would be a lot different than they presently are? Extreme measures wouldn’t even be talked about much.
Liberal political leaders believe in the importance of wearing masks, yet we see widespread hypocrisy in their ranks. Why? Because in their mind, only those 75 years of age or older are likely to die, and that doesn’t include them. As far as maybe getting real sick for a relative short time, they are willing to take their chances — even while knowing their carelessness could result in others dying. But hey, so what!
Then there are the large numbers of everyday “Christian” conservatives who believe everything on social media that seems to further “the cause.” They walk around in a fog of political hype where everything spoken by scientists and medical professionals is for certain a satanic conspiracy of sorts. Their political leaders know better, but keep silent because the votes of these “foolish children” is the only thing that matters to them. Nothing about this boorish behavior honors or glorifies God! And, if their children were the ones dying, their attitudes also would be much different.
For the record, I am a strong supporter of our current president. Along with thousands of other Christians, I am in an extended time of fasting right now praying first for revival, but also that election fraud will be exposed so that Donald Trump remains our president. But for true revival to happen we must as true believers renounce and forsake this strangle-hold of childish foolishness the god of this world has planted and cultivated in our collective hearts. An unbelieving world will never believe a gospel being preached by obvious fools who are just as rebellious and unloving as they are! We ALL hate hypocrisy! As believers, we must not allow ourselves to be despised for the wrong reasons!
Jesse Bruce
West Plains
