To the editor:
In a letter printed in the Dec. 7 Quill regarding the future of the Eleven Point State Park in Oregon County, I inadvertently wrote that the total economic benefit of Missouri’s state parks comes to $1.7 million each year. Over 21 million people visit our state parks annually and spend $780 million on their visits, and as that money is respent locally again and again, the benefit to our state actually exceeds $1.7 billion.
Several false claims have made by private individuals seeking to ambush the Eleven Point State Park, in an attempt to hide the truth:
"The settlement funds used to purchase the state park were supposed to be used to clean up contaminated sites.” The truth is that the Superfund law, from which the park was purchased, provided $40 million that could only be used to restore, replace, rehabilitate or acquire the equivalent of the injured natural resources.
"State ownership of the park has caused a loss of significant property tax revenue, hurting local schools and government.” The truth is the park property was not a significant source of property tax revenue before DNR purchased it. According to the Oregon County Collector, taxes on the parcels comprising the more than 4,000-acre park were about $4,542. The boost to the local economy provided by the park is likely to far outweigh the loss of this property tax revenue.
"Opening the Eleven Point State Park would divert money from maintenance of other state parks.” The truth is that the restoration projects approved by the Trustee Council will fund 100% of anticipated restoration and management costs for the first three years of operation.
It is clear that none of these statements are true. If these private individuals are successful in this attempted land grab, they will deny cash-strapped Oregon County the money that would be generated by the new state park.
I suggest to anyone who loves the Ozarks and its scenic rivers to stand up and be counted.
Arrive at the Oregon County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Show that you support and want the Ozarks scenic rivers to be preserved. Save the park!
Michael Bosch
Mtn. Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.