The West Plains Lady Zizzers freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams picked up road wins over the Bolivar Lady Liberators Thursday night. The freshman team opened the night with a dominant 45-18 victory, the junior varsity then won 46-25 and the varsity team wrapped up the night with a 47-33 win.
VARSITY
West Plains improved to 5-0 with the win Thursday. The undefeated Lady Zizzers lead 17-12 after the first quarter, 23-15 at halftime, 39-23 entering the fourth and won with a score of 47-33.
Mackenzie Brunson lead the Lady Zizzers with 14 points scored and senior Cass Cunningham recorded her first double-double (13 points and 13 rebounds) of the season.
"Cass has been really aggressive the last two games, especially on the boards," said Lady Zizzer Head Coach Scott Womack. "She's playing well and with a lot of confidence."
Alli Holesapple scored 9 points and tallied 6 rebounds, Ashton Judd scored 6 points with 6 rebounds and Bre Harlan finished with 5 points.
"We were not as good offensively as we have been the last few games," said Womack. "We could have played a little cleaner of a game. We had some uncharacteristic turnovers but anytime you have a three-and-a-half hour bus trip and come away with three wins, you're happy."
JUNIOR VARSITY
The Lady Zizzers' junior varsity squad improved to 4-1 with its win over Bolivar.
West Plains jumped out to 14-2 lead entering the second quarter and lead 19-10 at halftime. The Lady Zizzers stretched the lead to 31-22 after three quarters and won 46-25.
Mary Claire Gohn scored 11 points to lead the Lady Zizzers; Megan McCrackin added 8 points; Zoey Williams, 5; Jade Barry, 4; Peta Collins, 4; Kaylea Dixon, 3; Drew Harris, 3; Sadie Hutchinson, 3; Georgia Osborn, 2; Kylie Kittrell, 2; and Madison Sisco, 1.
FRESHMAN
The ninth grade team picked up a win in its first contest of the season. They lead 19-2 after one, 28-2 at halftime, 40-8 enteriing the fourth and won 45-18.
Hannah Judd scored 13 points; Gohn chipped in 9; Shelby Cooper, 8; Osborn, 5; Williams, 5; Dixon, 3; and Kennedy Sisco, 2.
UP NEXT
The junior varsity and varsity Lady Zizzers play Tuesday at Rogersviile. The junior varsity game tips off at 6 p.m. with the varsity contest to follow.
