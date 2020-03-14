To the editor:
The Imaginary Theater Company brought a great production to our civic center this week — and a timely message as well. We thank Missouri State University-West Plains University/Community Programs for partnering with us to bring “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical” to West Plains. Your staff is the best.
We’d like to thank all the area schools who were able to attend — your students were an outstanding audience — attentive and appreciative. Thank you, educators for making this extra effort for “your” kids!
And special thanks to the ITC troupe — such an outstanding group of people: Sophia Brown, Omega Jones, Kate Shaefer and Essence Tyler, along with Carolyn and her new stage-manager-in-training. Not only were the productions meaningful, your extra effort with audience members did not go unnoticed. Thank you for your big hearts!
Missouri Arts Council grant funds are a great resource for organizations, schools, museums and other nonprofits. The funding they provide for artists included in the MAC Touring Program is essential to bringing quality performers to our area.
Thanks West Plains for your continued support of the arts!
Paula Speraneo
West Plains Council on the Arts
