To the editor:
For the last 21 months we have stood by passively while the Trump administration and his appointees have been dismantling our democracy. The impeachment inquiry is a light at the end of the tunnel that can energize us to get involved in removing him. Trump’s ship has been holed below the waterline. It is time for Republicans in Congress who have been supporting him to abandon ship.
You can help it to happen. Call Representative (Jason) Smith and Senator (Roy) Blunt; email them, write them. Tell them that, according to a Fox poll (October 10), a majority of registered voters favor impeaching and removing Trump from office.
You can sit back and let Trump continue to destroy our democracy. But be aware, it was a gift from those who worked to establish it and from those who died to preserve it. Once lost, it may be hard to replace.
Democracy seems an ideal form of government in theory. In practice it is highly improbable because it runs counter to human nature. To persist democracy requires continual care and feeding by the governed.
Democratic government failed after the ancient Greeks were the first to attempt it. For more than 4,000 years afterward it was not even tried again.
Our Constitution established democratic government for the second time in history. In the interim, control of human society has been hierarchical. The strong — emperors, kings, dictators, and warlords — have subjugated the weak.
It’s too soon to know whether the American experiment in democratic government will succeed. It is under threat in almost every other country where it exists. It would be prudent to repair ours while we still can.
“This time we really are at the crossroad. We have a republic for only so long as we can be bothered to keep it.” (Walter Shaub, former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, October, 2019).
Dan Leary
Moody
