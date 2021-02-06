To the editor:
Thanks to all of you. Our experience of receiving the COVID vaccine was amazing.
The most beautiful part was the attitude of the people giving service and care. They were competent, helpful, energetic and friendly. I watched the police and National Guard hurrying with wheelchairs to assist people from the parking lot.
Ozarks Healthcare, Howell County Public Health and West Plains Police were amazing with their logistics and organization. I am so proud of our community and grateful. My cup overflows.
Sincerely,
Patty Carson
Howell County
