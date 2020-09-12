To the editor:
Rural Missourians hate socialism. So do our Missouri Republican candidates. Now finally we have a leader serious about ending it.
President Trump plans to eliminate the two biggest socialist programs that Democrats have burdened us with: Social Security and Medicare. On Aug. 9, President Trump stated that, if re-elected, he will permanently cut payroll taxes (which fund Social Security and Medicare). And on Aug. 13, Trump started the process by signing an executive order that allows companies to defer collecting social security and FICA taxes for the last three months of 2020.
The way Social Security and Medicare is funded, workers have 7.65% of their pay withheld from their paychecks, and employers match with another 7.65%. These payroll taxes are what allows the government to make monthly social security payments and fund Medicare.
If Trump can eliminate the payroll tax , Social Security Administration Chief Actuary Stephen Goss writes that Social Security will be permanently depleted by 2023. So the beauty of the Trump plan is it allows three years for all of us older people to plan for social security and Medicare to end.
Plans could include moving in with our kids, sharing our houses or coming out of retirement and getting jobs. In that same three years, Missouri workers will have more money in their paychecks. Minimum wage workers in Missouri will earn $10.30/hour in 2021. Eliminating payroll taxes will put an extra $31/week in their paycheck.
And you know that companies will pass on the 7.65% they are saving by giving their workers a raise. Remember the big pay raises we all got after the 2017 Trump tax cuts?
So instead of $10.30/hour companies may decide they need to pay $11/hour in 2021 to pass on their tax savings to the workers. Think of what minimum wage workers can do with that extra money. Buy new cars, or a bigger houses, or a boat, or ATVs.
That extra money in workers' pockets will make our economy take off like a rocket, according to Trump. I know Republican candidates stand behind our President, so we can all be assured that if Republicans prevail in November, socialism in America may finally come to an end.
I just hope I don’t regret it when I am sleeping in my son’s spare bedroom and working as a Walmart greeter, when my social security check stops coming.
Earl Fuller
Willow Springs
