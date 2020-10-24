In appreciation for sponsors
To the editor:
Whetstone Boys Ranch would like to thank Community First Banking Company, Ozarks Family Care, and A & A Quality Roofing for their generosity in sponsoring our Sportsman's Classic Pheasant Shoot.
It was a great event that helped to raise necessary dollars for the families we serve.
We are grateful for your partnership with Whetstone and your commitment to this community!
Brandon Maxwell
Director of Development
Whetstone Boys Ranch
Mtn. View.
A critical look at masking
To the editor,
My first job as a teacher was as a debate coach. In that job I taught critical thinking skills in order to craft logical arguments.
One common method of making an argument is to compare two things and see if the similarities and differences illustrate any information one could use to make a reasonable decision. Drawing conclusions from this line of reasoning can be a bit tricky because no two things are ever exactly alike. As a result, the similarities and differences must be closely examined.
My attention was caught with Dr. Shaw’s argument that masks don’t work because they didn’t keep COVID-19 out of the nursing homes. Looking at the comparison between a nursing home and shopping in a grocery store with someone does not have strong similarities.
In a nursing home the caregiver and the other person are “up close and personal.” In fact, this situation is more like a patient and caregiver in a hospital. A more reasonable conclusion would be that caregivers in nursing homes should wear the same protective gear as caregivers in a hospital in order to keep from infecting the patient. This is a point that may need to be considered. But certainly the interaction between people shopping and a caregiver in a nursing home is far from similar.
As Frank Martin pointed out, doctors who have studied the pandemic, such as Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the national Center for Disease Control, recommend masks.
In the New York Times, Dr. Joshua Schiffer, an infectious disease specialist stated, “Our studies show that if two people — one infected, one not — wore masks only 50% effective in reducing exhaled or inhaled virus, it would lower the risk of the uninfected person getting COVID by 40% to 80%. And even while masking does not prevent infection altogether, it decreases by roughly 10-fold the amount of virus to which people are exposed making it more likely they’ll have a milder case.”
But instead of following the advice of these men, we are following the advice of Dr. Shaw.
Now the question: Does mandating masks significantly affect the spread of the disease? According to a study reported in the journal “Health Affairs” in June of 2020, it does. The study looked at 15 states plus Washington, D.C., and concluded that there was a significant improvement in the decline of the growth rate of the virus where there was a mask mandate.
While we do not have the tools to eradicate the virus, the scientific evidence shows we do have the tools to significantly slow the virus and save many of our friends and neighbors from becoming ill or even dying.
The big question we must answer as a community: Do we value the inconvenience of wearing a mask and our perceived freedom, more than we value the health, life and well-being of our neighbors? So far, the answer has been yes.
Kay Garrett
West Plains
Democrats believe entire lives should be protected
To the editor:
I am a Democrat. In my conversations with neighbors I often hear people say that Democrats are baby killers.
When I hear this it is like a punch to the gut. For 40 years I have served children and people with disabilities through programs that were established by Democrats. These include our public schools, early childhood programs, rehabilitation programs and long term care for the elderly. These programs are supported by our tax dollars.
To me, Democrats believe that all life is precious, not just the first nine months of life. We know from past experience that making abortion illegal does not solve the problems that cause women to make that difficult decision.
Abortion rates decline when we provide healthcare and family planning to women through programs like Planned Parenthood. Abortion rates decline when we provide Medicaid for infants and children so they get a healthy start.
Democrats believe that we should not stop protecting life when a child is born, but throughout their entire life. Cuts to Medicaid has increased the infant mortality rate, slashed services to people with disabilities and reduced funding to nursing homes and rehabilitation programs. I have watched in dismay as programs that help people lead a productive, healthy life have been cut by Republicans.
I urge all people who are pro-life to support Healthcare for All. We cannot move forward if we are not healthy. Every American deserves a healthy life and no one should be left behind.
Janet Fossey
Salem
Defining ‘liberal’
To the editor:
Liberals do not hate you. Liberal means generous, tolerant of others, open to new ideas and favoring individual freedom. You know, like Jesus. Those sound like good things to be. The opposite of liberal is not conservative, it is greedy, intolerant, close-minded and/or repressive, like the Pharisees and ancient Romans. Anyone who tries to use the word liberal as an insult, put down or accusation, is identifying themselves as intolerant, greedy and repressive, and those sound like bad things to be. True liberals love the sinner but hate the sin. They may feel sorry that you are being taken advantage of by greedy and intolerant men, but they do not want to harm you.
They might find your beliefs and actions deplorable, but they believe that you can be redeemed. Liberals believe in facts and science and hope that if they tell the truth you will choose wisely and improve yourself, your family and your community. Repressives believe in every man for himself and dog eat dog. They use lies to create fear, anger and hatred. Repressives trick the oppressed into fighting among themselves and ignoring those who actually oppress them. Using dog whistle politics, repressives create false targets of rage by scapegoating and constant repetition of “alternative facts.” Read any repressive fundraising letter and you will see a litany of dog whistles: “Nancy Pelosi,” AOC, and “Hollywood liberals” Some people will see the whistle words and stop thinking. In example: Three people dying in Benghazi was the crime of the century, “Lock her up!” But somehow 210,000 dying of COVID-19 due to mismanagement and lying, is an acceptable loss to help the economy. Despite significant data proving otherwise, repressives are attempting to create a myth that Antifa is more of a threat than white supremacists. “Antifa” means anti-fascist. The fascists were the repressives we fought against in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East. Repressives want you to believe that those who oppose Nazis and Klansmen are the true enemy of America. One side has a long history of marches, protests and speeches seeking equality for all. The other has a history of cross-burning, lynching, voter suppression and attempted genocide. If you cannot tell them apart, you are either ignorant of history or a repressive. To repeat, liberals do not hate you. Hate is the currency of repressors.
David Calhoun
Willow Springs
