To the editor:
As fall approaches and coronavirus cases increase, I am concerned about what schools are doing to safely return our children, teachers and staff to school.
I know all of us want our students to physically return to the classroom, but to do so without making major adjustments and plans could lead to dire consequences. I feel certain school boards and administrators are working toward a plan, but have heard little about what those plans are.
We are only a few weeks away from our opening. Are such things as staggered classes, mask mandates, modifications to classrooms, bus capacity limitations, assemblies, contact sports and so many other situations being fully addressed?
These are all concerns for every parent. We all need to understand what criteria are in place for the identification, communication and implementation when positive cases arise within the school. How does the school plan to deal with an outbreak? How do you define an outbreak?
The newspaper seems a perfect place to communicate to the public how we plan to best safeguard our school community. We ask so much of our teachers already. We owe it to them and to our children not to just “open the doors and hope for the best.”
I think our entire community will be willing to help do our part if we know what the leaders in our schools need.
I am not assuming our schools are ignoring the situation and doing nothing. However, I don’t think parents are going to feel comfortable this fall without knowing their children are going to be safe and have the details about what the plan entails.
We as a community, I know will work to help in any way we can, but would really like to hear it discussed.
Joyce Taber
West Plains
