To the editor:
West Plains Area Farmers Market expresses our profound gratitude to the community for the friendship shown to us during our biscuits and gravy fundraiser on Saturday, March 7.
Many residents joined us for breakfast, fun conversations and a lively morning in the Trillium Trust Community Center at East Towne Village.
Thank you to Chateauvert Farm, Kelly Hollow Farms, Jolliff Farms, PHC Crafts and Raven Wolf Forge & Wares for the generous contributions made to help this event be the success it was.
For the members of Victory Family Worship Center, we are amazed with the volunteer work you performed in helping us, and for this, we thank you.
A heartfelt thank you to Trillium Trust and East Towne Village for allowing us to conduct our markets on the property year-round in both indoor and outdoor spaces. We enjoy our home and thank you for your friendship.
We are humbled by the community support we receive every week at our markets. The outpouring of friendship on Saturday during our biscuits and gravy fundraiser has left us with happy hearts.
With gratitude,
Caleb Porter
WPAFM Market Manager
West Plains
