To the editor:
Once upon my time in the cave area where my tribe lived, I discovered a very versatile rock. It had many uses and was invaluable to me. It served as a chair, means of doing laundry, and efficient sentinel at night to guard my cave door. I brought the rock home and immediately put it to use. My family became very attached to it, and it brought me comfort and a sense of pride.
As was the custom in those days, my mate would roll the rock down to the river where once a month, she and the children would do the washing. We were a modest family with one child of each gender. Sometimes it got a little confusing which child was whom because we didn’t waste time on fixing up the hair, and it was not correct in the village to use pronouns to specify female or male. The cores were divided up according to who was old enough, strong enough, or experienced enough to do them. That included going on hunts, cooking, and other daily chores around the cave. Mostly I stayed on laundry day to sharpen up tools for hunting or gardening because I had more experience. I would teach the children the craft when they were old enough not to hurt themselves with the tools. If the need was there for more hands around the rock, I certainly agreed to help.
We had quite the cozy arrangement. Then one day, a radical neighbor thought I had too much use out of the rock and sought to stir up mistrust and jealousy toward me and my rock. She started a smear campaign against me and my family.
“Why should that family have exclusive use of that rock? It provides too much for them. I could use a chair to rest on at night and a guard for my door, couldn’t you?”
It wasn’t long before the other villagers took up the cry because jealousy is a powerful emotion, and it seemed easier to just grumble and gripe that go out and find a rock of each person’s own. After all, that would take more effort than to just take my rock. Several leaders took a village to vote and decided to confiscate my rock and turn it into to a commodity that each member of the tribe could share. I bet you know what happens next!
On a group vote, the rock was rolled down to the river. No, it wasn’t used as a group washing area because that would limit it’s amazing abilities. Instead it was smashed into chunks so each village member could have a portion of the rock. Its abilities were shared out to each family based on how many people shared one hearth. Wasn’t that a brilliant solution? Next week we’re going to vote on cave rights.
Any resemblance between this tale and today’s U.S.A. is strictly calculated. Do you see the likeness?
Fairy tales do come true,
Rosemary Mawhorter
West Plains
