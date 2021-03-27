In times of crisis, the American Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity.
Emergencies haven’t stopped during COVID-19, and people in our community have stepped up in all kinds of ways to help our neighbors. They’ve volunteered to continue to provide help and hope to those impacted by home fires, respond to natural disasters across the United States, continued to provide comfort and care to our military members and veterans, and rolled up their sleeves to donate blood.
In addition, people in Southern Missouri were among the thousands of COVID-19 survivors nationwide who have shared their potentially lifesaving antibodies by giving plasma.
This month — which U.S. presidents have declared Red Cross Month for nearly 80 years — we honor the people in our community who deliver relief when help can’t wait. On behalf of those we serve, thank you. Our mission wouldn’t be possible without you.
As the pandemic wears on, this continues to be a time to care for one another. Join us to help ensure families don’t face emergencies alone. Any support you can provide makes a difference — whether it’s uniting with thousands of compassionate people like you who donated on Red Cross Giving Day, March 24, or who donate blood, volunteer or learn lifesaving skills.
Visit redcross.org/givingday to learn how you can get involved.
