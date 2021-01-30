To the editor:
It is time for Americans to rally around the flag to fight a common enemy. The COVID-19 pandemic is a mass casualty event in the U.S. We lost more people to the deadly disease in 2020 than we did on the battlefield in WWII over four years.
Every day, more people die in the U.S. than lost their lives on 9/11 in the terrorist attack on our country. We are fighting an enemy that has killed hundreds of thousands of our citizens, disrupted our daily lives and devastated our economy.
We can defend ourselves from this enemy by doing what Americans do best: caring for each other.
Our generals are our doctors and we should be following their orders. Our healthcare providers are our heroes and we should be honoring them. We the people are the soldiers. Our weapons are masks. Our tactics are social distancing and not gathering inside. By doing these things we can save lives and win this battle.
The release of the vaccine will put the nail in the COVID coffin but it will be five to nine months before the vaccine will make a difference in the spread of the virus. We must remain vigilant to protect our families and community.
The drill: Wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance. We can win this war for our country if we work together.
Janet Fossey
Salem
