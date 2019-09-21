To the editor:
As individual citizens, what do we actually know about climate change? If we are honest, we’ll admit that our knowledge is generally pretty spotty. Furthermore, the information we think is accurate might be coming from media sources and politicians who are being less than truthful in order to help their benefactors in the oil/energy industries.
But we do know that we love our children and grandchildren. Current climate science is clear that the extreme weather events we’ve seen in the last few years are just the beginning of a serious climate crisis.
Do we want it on our conscience that we did nothing while extreme weather began to spiral out of control, becoming more and more devastating every decade — eventually leading, in various locales, to mega-hurricanes, repeated massive floods, unstoppable wildfires, unbearable heat waves, deadly tornadoes ripping up communities, droughts shriveling up cropland and creating widespread famine, mass extinction of species, hundreds of millions of climate refugees, worldwide economic depression, etc.?
The consensus of climate scientists is that we are currently headed toward these disastrous conditions well before the end of this century if we don’t drastically curb our carbon emissions now. (These changes will be effectively permanent, by the way.)
The shift away from fossil fuels can be done — it is mostly a matter of public policy — and it must be done. It is not too late. Otherwise, an unknown percentage of our children and grandchildren will not survive this bleak future. Don’t take a chance with the lives of our loved ones.
Chuck Sher,
Petaluma, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.