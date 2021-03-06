To the editor:
In an email to us, our Congressman Jason Smith says, "The nearly 2 trillion dollar Biden bailout is the wrong plan, at the wrong time, for all the wrong reasons."
He claimed that "the goal wasn't to put shots in people's arms," because, as he claims, less than 9% goes toward crushing COVID-19. To be clear, the bill's $160 billion, for COVID-19 health, should put shots in a few arms.
Mr. Smith is good at pointing fingers, yet in his email, he offers no plan to fight COVID-19, or any help for those who, through no fault of their own, lost their job due to COVID-19. Mr. Smith says the stimulus bill is "a blue state bailout," when all 50 states and the District of Columbia are receiving help.
Mr. Smith should be aware, I hope, for every dollar Missourians pay into the federal government, that dollar comes back as $1.50. We should not consent to being takers from other states.
Mr. Smith, who offers no plan, can only point fingers and demonize those states that must bail out the failed policies of our state and federal representatives.
Gary Kinard
Mtn. View
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.