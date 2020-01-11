UU Fellowship commends students for show of support
To the editor:
Recently, students at West Plains High School distributed LGBTQ pride flags to any classmates who wanted one. A student involved told a news reporter that she thought it was “a good way to show people that they’re not alone.”
We applaud those students for expressing such caring and support of LGBTQ students. The Unitarian Universalist Association’s history includes active participation in the abolitionist and civil rights movements, and in today’s issues such as climate change, as well as LGBTQ equality.
One of the core principles of our faith is “the inherent worth and dignity of every person.” We welcome active participation from people of all sexual orientations and gender identities. We value diversity and see it as a spiritual gift.
We hope the West Plains R-7 School System and our entire community can continue on the path of acceptance of LGBTQ persons and work to ensure the equal safety, equal importance and equal rights of all individuals.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of West Plains
Judith Brothers
Willow Springs
New CAFO law threatens landowners, local control
To the editor:
As with denying us the right to vote on the abortion ban, Governor Parson, Representative Bob Ross and retiring Senator Mike Cunningham have stripped us our rights again. Representative Dave Evans’ office has not returned my call.
These men voted for the CAFO (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations) bill and Parson signed the bill into law which went into effect this last fall.
This law denies our county commissions and health boards from enacting new restrictions on CAFOs that are more stringent than the state law and would void restrictions these boards have had on the books for years. Loss of local control means communities and individual landowners must accept the stench, loss of property values and threats to water supplies if a CAFO decides it wants to set up operations next door to you.
I respect your right to your views on both issues — when these candidates come courting you for your vote and tout all the good they have done — just remember they are incrementally stripping you and me of our rights.
We cannot give up our rights and should replace Parson, Ross and Evans with people who really understand what Missourians want.
Exercise your wonderful right to vote in 2020!
Maxine and Ken Horgan
Mtn. View
Thanks for supporting Toys for Tots
To the editor:
Thank you to all businesses from the surrounding areas and to all who donated to Toys for Tots.
Martin Gorskey
USMC League Chapter 1184
West Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.