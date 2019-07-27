To The Editor: I hope that you and your readers will take an interest in a social problem that does not receive enough attention.
That social problem is "workplace bullying."
A good definition of workplace bullying is that it is repeated mistreatment of one or more workers (the "targets" and victims) by one or more perpetrators. It is abusive conduct that is threatening, humiliating, intimidating, demeaning and/or verbally abusive. Research indicates that between 20%-40% of American have been bullied at work. Research also finds that 45% of targets/victims suffer stress-related health problems. In addition, research is split between studies that find that 60% of workplace bullies are men and studies that find that 60% of workplace bullies are women. Research has also found that 70% of all women who are bullied at work are bullied by women.
My own "take" and theory about what is going on here is what you might call the abuse and misuse of having power and control over others with an element/component of psychological and emotional sadism to it.
Sincerely,
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.
