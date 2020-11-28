Missouri’s issues should matter
To the editor:
Why don't presidential campaigns care about Missourians?
If only 22,856 voters in just three states (Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin) had voted for Trump, it would have changed who won the electoral college majority and who will be the next president! Although 160 million people voted, the winner was determined by a population roughly double that of West Plains. Why were those voters so much more important than everyone else?
Furthermore, why did the importance of wooing voters in a few battleground states mean both their issues, and candidate promises to address and federally fund those issues, were more important than those of Missourians?
States not solidly in the camp of one party are considered “battleground” states and get all the attention. Missouri is not currently one of them and therefore our issues are not important unless they also are issues in battleground states.
Many feel we should get rid of the electoral college and just let the popular vote determine the winner as is the case in all other elections. National popular vote is a different solution, which would leave the electoral college intact. This is possible because each state has the right to determine how its electors vote.
National popular vote (NPV) is a legal compact among states which have chosen to join it. All member states assign their electors to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. Once states with at least 270 electoral college votes have joined the agreement, it would go into effect. This would ensure that the winner of the national popular vote would receive at least the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
By electing the winner of the national popular vote, each person’s vote would count equally, their issues would count equally even if their importance crossed state lines, and federal funding could be allocated similarly. In the past, bills to join the NPV have been introduced by both Republican and Democratic Missouri legislators.
For more information about the National Popular Vote, go to www.nationalpopularvote.com/written-explanation. Let’s make Missourians and their issues matter.
Nancy Price
Des Peres
Poet celebrates autumn in Thayer
To the editor:
It's autumn time in Thayer once more;
Scarecrows, pumpkins fill the store.
Crisp leaves gliding to the rest,
Winds hurl them 'round and merry jest.
Farmers now bring in their crop,
Fields of green turn golden wheat,
Scarves and blankets, rosy cheeks,
Wood-lit fires render heat.
You'll note at 'most any place
"Happy Fall!" writ on one's face.
It's autumn time in Thayer again,
Best place to be scale one to ten;
Nicest people you've yet seen
As all do root for Bobcat Green!
I'm proud to live here, grateful too
Happy Fall to all of you!
Elizabeth (Grace) Schamel
Thayer
More insight on first possible Thanksgiving
To the editor:
Per the Nov 24, 2020, article by Jim Hamilton recounting the story about the possible first Thanksgiving taking place on May 23, 1541, in Palo Duro Canyon, Texas, the actual Spanish camp took place further south in what is known today as Blanco Canyon.
Substantial archeological evidence found at the site over the last 30 years confirmed a substantial Spanish encampment at the approximate date of the Coronado Expedition. The found materials included bits of chainmail armor, metal crossbow arrow tips, a broken Spanish helmet and a substantial amount of broken pottery.
According to expedition accounts, whenever an encampment was made the Father would celebrate Mass in Thanksgiving for the expedition’s safety and progress.
Happy Thanksgiving from Texas,
Tai Kreidler, Ph.D.
Southwest Collection History Archive
Texas Tech University
