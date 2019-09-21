To the editor:
In response to Jan Lancaster’s letter published Aug. 31, I would like to state that it is filled with the sort of unsupported and out of proportion statements I have come to expect from anti-gun groups. In her first paragraph she states that ongoing outrages are not going to cease now that the TV sitcom caricatures she names “can buy assault rifles;” then warns that one of these may be my neighbor.
In the following paragraphs the writer makes extremely critical and short sighted allusions to the thinking of people would or who have armed themselves for personal defense, the National Rifle Association and the Republican Party; seemingly because she disagrees with their actions and thus considers them horrible.
She alludes to the legislators accepting campaign fund donations from the NRA as being somehow not normal. Anyone running for a seat as a representative or senator either at the state or national level expects to receive donations and endorsements from individuals and organizations who support points of view that the candidate shares.
She mentions $4.5 million spent by the NRA without stating which election or state or district was involved. Was it nationwide? We’re not told. It’s not a great deal of money when trying to advance a political agenda. For contrast, in the state of Virginia, Michael Bloomberg, through his front groups Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action, has pledged $2.5 million towards electing legislators friendly to his cause.
That’s just one state. There are 49 more and Bloomberg has deep enough pockets to do the same wherever he believes the money’s well spent.
Lancaster attacks the Republican Party as having “blocked all meaningful gun laws for decades.” When she does this she begs the question of right, a question she introduced at the beginning of her letter with the words “can buy.” “The right to keep and bear arms” means possess and carry! In order to possess, one buys.
Were the Second Amendment adhered to as strictly as most other explicit constitutional provisions, those “meaningful gun laws,” if passed and signed, would have been declared unconstitutional.
On the practical level, Lancaster urges support for the passage of more “gun control.” None of what has already been passed has had a significant effect. When the old “assault weapons” ban reached its sunset there was no great upsurge in homicides.
What all of the laws now in force have done is create two firearms markets. The ordinary commercial market the anti-gunners want to disrupt even further and the illegal black or shadow market supplying guns to people who have criminal records and further intent.
Are those people going to obey these proposed laws? They’re already out to break the law, these will make no difference! Where they will make a difference is to the already law abiding who choose to enjoy their constitutional rights in spite of this further infringement. All because of a group who want to “feel safe.”
Bill Vautrain
Caulfield
