It’s time to move to a sustainable model
To the editor:
Our world is facing a number of existential threats. The COVID-19 pandemic, while serious, does not threaten the existence of humanity.
Nuclear war and global warming are existential threats. There is a plan for the U.S. to deal with global warming. The sooner we start to execute that plan the better are the chances we have to survive, the less damage will be done and the lower the costs: economic, humanitarian and environmental.
The Green New Deal sets goals to limit global warming. The goals address global warming while dealing with economic opportunity, U.S. security, infrastructure enhancement using 21st century solutions, improving the environment, building resilient communities and moving to a sustainable world. This is to be done while promoting justice and equality for all peoples.
We need to listen to real experts and recognize we are all in this together.
We need to end the focus on profit before people and the attitude that all expansion and growth is good. The only way to rescue our world is to move to a sustainable model of development.
No one can do everything, but everyone can do something. Don't just reject the Green New Deal based on the namecalling used by climate deniers. Learn what the plan really contains and encourage your elected officials to support the Green New Deal.
See www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2019/02/11/whats-actually-green-new-deal-democrats for more details on the plan and discussion of some criticisms.
Jim Vokac
Willow Springs
Reader responds to full-page ad
To the editor:
Ted Landers sure paid for a lot of space in last Saturday’s Quill to justify his participation in the January 6th insurrection.
Mike Olberding
West Plains
Seldom heard facts make a difference
To the editor:
Seldom heard facts can make a major difference.
Few people know that Americans are twice as likely to fall victim to cult leaders as any other Western nation. The U. S. also has the highest wealth disparity, and not by accident. The protests of the 1960s terrified the wealthy white elite of “the others,” so they took steps to guarantee legislation was tipped in their favor.
The GOP is now the party of extremists ... mainly autocrats. Mitch McConnell blocked the bipartisan stimulus legislation wanting all parties to agree to eliminating corporate liability. Thereby, workers who are harmed by corporate negligence cannot seek recompense through the courts. Meanwhile, American families go hungry, but Mitch just got reelected.
Propaganda has brainwashed millions since Reagan abolished the Fairness Act in 1986. It limited GOP propaganda to truth — interpreted as discrimination. It is time for some truthful definitions of some tired old GOP dog whistles.
Liberal means belonging to the people, tolerant of others' views, and favoring political reform tending toward democracy. Therefore, a radical extremist, far left liberal is one who fights ferociously for your rights as an individual.
If you are against socialism, you should give up Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid since all are government managed, and constantly under attack by the GOP — Greed Over People — party.
The electoral college, which often allows the minority to overrule the people's majority, and Citizens United —giving corporations personhood — are largely responsible for the devaluation of democracy by extremists through the GOP.
One final definition, the most vital, is the violent overthrow of an existing government — the coup d'etat. That power grab is ongoing, including sabotaging our President-elect. The constant yammering about non-existent election fraud is to incite violence in our streets.
Party over country? You decide. Your vote makes you morally responsible.
Janet Lancaster
Springfield
Free press makes democracy possible
To the editor:
I write in response to Ted Lander’s Ad in the Jan. 16 edition of the Quill.
1. I am glad Mr. Landers had the kind of experience most people have who go as concerned citizens to our nation’s capital for rallies. He met lots of nice people. I’m glad Mr. Landers did not get in the middle of the attack on the Capitol and did not get hurt.
2. I hope Mr. Landers watched the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris Wednesday, as it was inspiring and reassuring to many of us who were upset about the violent attempt to stop certification of the election.
3. It appears that Mr. Landers does not want to give credit to the people who took credit for the attack. I find that very confusing. Why would he want to deny credit to the people who claimed responsibility, proudly, posting photos of themselves all over the internet and in newspapers and on TV?
4. Mr. Landers seems to be worried about vote counts. I couldn’t follow that part of his ad so I went to the YouTube location and found nothing political at all, so that didn’t help me understand. I like to follow the news. Looking at multiple sources, they all agreed there was no fraud in the election. I did not see any report from a government official, from the 60-plus court cases brought by the Trump team or from any news source that agreed with what Mr. Landers reports he saw on the missing YouTube video.
5. We have separation of Church and State in the USA and always have, from the very beginning. It clearly says so in the Bill of Rights. We have always had a diversity of religions, from the very beginning. It is good to know that Mr. Landers has a firm faith that teaches him to love his neighbor. It seems quite unloving to me to break down doors, attack, injure and kill police, and terrorize our elected officials. What is spiritual about people trying to hang the vice president?
In summary, I found Mr. Landers’ ad interesting but confusing and I am left with many questions. I am glad Mr. Landers trusts his local newspaper enough to know he can place an ad like that, and it will get printed just as he wished. Our free press makes democracy possible.
Elizabeth Hykes
Willow Springs
Thanks for helping more children than ever
To the editor:
The West Plains Community Christmas Assistance program would like to thank and extend our appreciation in helping serve over 727 children this past Christmas.
We were able to do that in part from businesses, organizations and individuals that “adopted” children and families as well as those that donated monetary funds. We were able to serve more children this year than we ever have.
It is amazing that so many community members stepped up to give these local families a memorable Christmas. This is one of the great things about West Plains: When there is need, the community comes together to make sure no child goes without.
Without the kindness people who lend a helping hand, this program would not continue to thrive. The West Plains Community Christmas Assistance program runs strictly on private donations coming from businesses, organizations, individuals and Toys for Tots donations. Without all of them we could not make this happen year after year.
Many thanks for everything that was contributed this Christmas season.
Thank you,
Amy Foster
West Plains Community Christmas Assistance Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.