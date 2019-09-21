To the editor:
This administration’s EPA serves the interests of big corporations: polluting and exploiting our natural resources without regard to life current or future, human or animal. They’ve just rolled back clean water protection for wetlands and smaller waterways.
What that means for Missouri’s treasured waterways and springs is still unclear, but those regulations were put into place with good reason. The waterways of the Ozarks are some of our most precious resources. They deserve to be protected for us and our grandchildren.
Removing protections from them just to make rich corporations richer is part of the blatant corruption of this administration — like the president telling government workers to stay at his properties so he can line his own pockets with our tax dollars.
I don’t know why people who refuse to raise their taxes by a fraction of a percent to pay for schools aren’t marching in the street about this.
I don’t like paying my taxes so the president’s company can take them away from infrastructure or healthcare to line his pockets or to pay the salaries of officials who are serving corporate interests by letting them destroy our country’s water supply. Do you?
Morgan Jones
West Plains
