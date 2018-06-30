To the Editor: In June 2015 a man along with his wife came down the escalator to make an announcement. Some said he won’t run its about ego while others laughed mockingly stating he doesn’t have a chance anyway. That day Donald Trump announcing his candidacy for president gave a speech that brought a feeling of hope to the hopeless and help to the helpless to do something about the following: productivity and the middle class in decline, American exceptionalism mocked, unfair trade deficits since 1975 that rewards billionaires who in turn feed the swampsters, the American spirit hungry for greatness again, America strong and respected, with the rule of law at our borders or we won’t keep or have a country. Many promises were made by this outsider and looking back has he not kept the ones alone he could do? Our economy after years of stagnation could be likened to a race car at the starting line engine reving loudly, waiting for the signal to lift job killing regulations, a shot in the arm tax cut and a renewal of public optimism to take off. President Obama made fun of Trump’s magic wand saying some manufacturing jobs are never coming back. O’s mouthpiece media that carried him through said Trump couldn’t get to (4%) G.D.P. You just watch and you wait. This president is destiny’s calling the negotiator opposed at every side including some in his own party. If the republicans had Congressional leadership and party unity they would demand Mueller after 1 year and 16 million taxpayer dollars put up or call in his hunting dogs. The swamp creatures in both parties are bought by K-Street lobbyist, corporate Wall Street, the Koch Brothers, George Sorros and the Chamber of Commerce. Guess what these billionaires want? No borders. This is how politicians enter Congress worth $500,000, then 12 years later leave with 14 million do the math salary times years served doesn’t add up. It all comes down to a struggle to keep our republic, the constitution and national sovereignty or be merged as a watered down North American State into global government. Pray for our president’s safety for he is the most hated president in a divided country since Abraham Lincoln. Be very concerned.
Bernard M. Collins, West Plains
