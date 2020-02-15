Long drive ‘well worth it’ thank to community
To the editor:
This past Friday, Feb. 7, I had the pleasure of meeting several of your townspeople at Mayfield Auto Repair.
Mike and Lora Mayfield were asked to host the Regional SkillsUSA Automotive competition — the first step for students competing in this international vocational skills competition.
Our company, ConsuLab, makes every effort to assist at the state, national and WorldSkills level, and in special cases, at the local level. I was asked by my company to assist the Mayfield's by being a judge and to offer assistance as needed.
To host this event, they had to close their doors to their regular customers and forfeit an entire day of profit. Despite never having even ever attending such an event, Mike, Lora, their entire staff, John from Don's Auto Center and several other men and women from your community put on as good a competition as I have been involved with.
The 19 students, male and female, from several regional school systems, also impressed me with their willingness to learn and demonstrate their skills. Polite, too.
I may have driven from Michigan to attend this event, but it was well worth it to meet these wonderful, giving members of your community.
Regards,
Russ Ferguson
Ann Arbor, Mich.
ConsuLab Training Aids
Quebec City, Quebec, Canada
State of the Union speech misrepresented facts
To the editor:
Trump’s State of the Union speech was full of misinformation, distortions and lies, yet many Americans believed what he said. Here are the facts.
Trump promised that he would make sure that people with preexisting conditions would have health insurance. In actuality he is trying to strip people with preexisting conditions of their health insurance in the courts. Twenty-five million Americans will lose their health insurance if the courts do as Trump wishes.
Trump promised to sign a bill that would lower prescription drug prices. The House passed the “Lower Prescription Drug Prices Now” HR 3 in December yet the Republicans have refused to even debate it in the Senate. Most Americans know that the Democrats have been fighting for lowering prescription drug prices while the Republicans have been supporting pharmaceutical companies.
Trump bragged about how he has rescued the economy from the disaster he inherited from Obama. The truth is Obama’s policies brought our economy out of a deep recession and reduced our national debt by $1 trillion. Trump’s policies have increased our debt by over $3 trillion. Trump benefited from the economic recovery that began under Obama and his policies have slowed the economic recovery he inherited. Obama created more jobs in his last year in office than Trump has created in his first three years of his presidency.
Trump hailed his “blue collar boom” while mines and factories have laid off thousands of workers. In addition. U.S. manufacturing jobs lost under Trump has increased to 3.7 million due to the trade deficit with China. Obama created more jobs in his last year in office than Trump has created in his first three years of his presidency. Trump said “300,000 working age people” left the workforce during Obama’s eight years. Actually, the workforce grew by 5.4 million.
Meanwhile, Trump’s Tax Cut and Jobs Act benefited big business and the wealthy. Republicans promised that the tax cut would benefit all Americans including working class families. Unfortunately this was a lie.
The president wrongly said, “After decades of flat and falling incomes, wages are rising fast.” They’ve gone up under Trump, but also have risen under the last several presidents. Significant wage gains were only seen by the wealthiest Americans whose wages grew by 20%.
Trump’s speech was full of lies about his accomplishments. Who are Americans going to believe? Their lying eyes or President Trump?
Janet Fossey
Salem
Dear Editor:
We have just witnessed the complete capitulation of the Senate Republican leadership to the
Trump lawlessness. I do remember when the Republican Party was a party of strong conservatism, coupled with a sense of honesty, integrity, and honor. The recent impeachment trial vote to forbid all witnesses and documents does not support those values. It does support the willingness to do anything to reelect its members. A vote of guilty is still possible if Senators uphold their oaths to uphold the constitution and to be impartial jurors. I can't believe anyone who honestly processes what was offered during the hearing regarding the articles of impeachment does not know that the Trump administration violated laws and tried to bribe a foreign leader to give them ammunition to interfere with a presidential election. They must also know that the administration knew it was worth trying to hide their deeds from those outside the conspirators because is was wrong. The Senators must realize that a vote of not guilty will just embolden the administration to ignore the constitution and believe there are no limits on their power. A fear of retribution from the Trump administration, in the case of a guilty vote, is a real fear, but Senators need to rise to the occasion and save our country from an autocrat and his sycophants. The greater the fear of retribution the greater the need to fight back. The only remedy now is elections, and the fairness of those elections will be threatened more than ever if there is a finding of not guilty.
James Vokac
Willow Springs, MO
