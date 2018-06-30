To the Editor:
Where is Jason Smith? Have you been to one of his town hall meetings? Has he had a town hall meeting in your town that he announced or invited voters to attend? Has he answered your emails? Has he addressed the tariffs President Trump put in place and how it negatively affects industry and agriculture in the 8th Congressional District? Has he addressed the specifics on the cruel immigration policy by separating children from their parents? Has he offered a solution to reunite these children with their parents? Has he enable your comments on his official Facebook page to be seen by others posting there? Can you see the posts by others posting? Has he addressed the fact that undocumented workers are hired illegally by the agriculture, service and construction industries and that this is a violation of federal law? Has he called for prosecution of those who break our hiring laws? Has Jason said that those crossing illegally with children are fleeing violence in Central America? Has he mentioned that this is a misdemeanor? Has he mentioned that people in the United States have their children taken away by a court action? Has he offered a solution to immigration? Has he mentioned that seeking asylum is legal? The answer is no to all of these questions. He offers no solutions, just misplaced blame.
Jason is proud of to be a Christian, and rightly so, yet he ignores the very words of the Bible that address how we are to treat people not from our country. Hebrews 13:1-2, “Let brotherly love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” And Joseph took Mary and the infant Jesus and fled to Egypt, keeping Jesus safe from Herod. There are many Bible passages that reinforce our love and acceptance of others who are not from our land.
There are solutions to this immigration problem. Enforce laws that fine and prosecute those Americans who hire them. President Bush Is offered a solution by giving the undocumented worker status. If we do this, the businesses who hire them will have to collect income, Medicare and FICA taxes, something they are not doing now. We certainly need the revenue. We can pressure these countries that allow gangs to drive decent people to leave and seek asylum here (which is legal). President Trump was able to negotiate with North Korea. Can he not negotiate with the leaders of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to reduce the violence in their countries? Can he not negotiate with Mexico to help solve this growing problem? Finally, has he thought about the repercussions? Our churches all across this country would gladly sponsor these families until a humane solution is found.
Jason is not a parent. As a mother and grandmother I would do anything to keep my children and grandchildren safe. That’s what parents do.
I firmly believe we need a change in our 8th Congressional District and Jason needs to find another line of work. I do not believe his values represent the values of the good people in our district.
Rhonda Hunt, Eminence
