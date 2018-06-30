To the Editor: I can’t stay silent any longer. The current “Zero Tolerance” policy implemented by Jeff Sessions which allows children from refugees to be separated from their parents by ICE is immoral. No matter how many Bible verses one cherry-picks, every human’s gut, Christian and non-Christians alike, tells them it’s not right.
With each week that passes since the beginning of the current administration there has been a “ramping up of hateful rhetoric and policy changes that initially began with the words “job and benefit takers” then quickly transformed to “rapists, murderers, MS-13 gang members, and drug dealers”. We have ignored all facts or major academic studies on the issue which have accumulated over 50 years and our own government’s role in the 1980s in helping develop the current situation in Central America. That situation causes parents to choose to make the dangerous trek over a thousand miles to get to what they believe is a safer place for themselves and their children. Now we find ourselves accepting and normalizing punishing the victims fleeing by separating children (from infant to pre-teen, to teenager) from their parents and parents from each other. Psychologists are publicly sounding the warning about long-term consequences on the youngest. Oh, and by the way…follow the money. Who is making a profit off of this situation?...the private prison industry.
So much for “Christian, Family or American Values”.
Look at your own children or grandchildren right now and try to put yourself in the “other’s” shoes. What would you do? What would Jesus do?
Feel helpless? So do I, but that isn’t helpful in a democracy without action. Call or e-mail Roy Blunt and Jason Smith. Do it repeatedly. Send a message to Jeff Sessions at the DOJ….I have.
Tell all of them what your “gut” tells you. Otherwise silence is complicity.
Joyce Jennings-Pineda, West Plains
