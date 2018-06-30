To the Editor: While we talk about what was written on the back of the jacket Melania Trump wore to Texas, the gulf between the extremely wealthy and the average American widens. The divide grows between who really got a tax cut and whose benefits are being cut, what groups benefit from massive deregulation and what groups will suffer, who has a say and who doesn’t. The name-calling, the misrepresentations, the “noise” coming from Washington distracts us from the downward slide of American democracy.
Republican members of Congress discuss how to balance the Federal budget by taking away benefits for the elderly, the middle class, and the poor. While the climbing stock market benefits the wealthy, they vote to take away food stamps from veterans and their families.
With November elections approaching, the five conservative Supreme Court justices forming a majority approved manipulation of voting districts in Texas that intentionally discriminate against those likely to vote for Democrats. In North Carolina, the Court negated a lower court ruling that called district maps discriminatory, and declined to hear cases against similar gerrymandering in Wisconsin and Maryland. Delivering a damaging blow to government-worker unions, the five justices struck down a law that required non-union members to pay their “fair share” of fees for collective bargaining, thereby threatening the financial structure and influence of unions that fight for decent wages and working conditions.
There has been little notice of the proposal to meld into one agency the Department of Labor whose mission is “to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights” and the Department of Education, which “promotes student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness.” Although these totally different agencies share the intent to protect workers or students, combining them is likely to result ultimately in the demise of each.
We are distracted by slams against the news media, the legal system, and those Trump calls the “elites,” and don’t notice that while Republican legislators and courts are depriving workers of bargaining tools and making voting more difficult, they are also dismantling protections that leave consumers susceptible to fraud, discrimination and predatory lending. They quietly advance measures to turn over to big business the running of our schools and roads, our prisons, our healthcare and our Social Security. Policies favoring big business threaten our air and water, our parks and wild places, and blatantly disregard the body of evidence that climate change will bring cataclysmic destruction to our planet.
Meanwhile, the stock market – not an indicator of the economy for most workers – continues to soar. The President’s tweet on Memorial Day was, “Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today....best economy in decades.” But here at home, 35,0000 workers and their families still struggle to recover after our State Representatives, including Mike Cunningham, cut the minimum wage of $10 / hour in St Louis, to $7.70 last year.
What far-right members of our government and courts intend for the ordinary citizens of this country is not just chilling; it reflects the radical plan conceived six decades ago and described in Nancy McLean’s “Democracy in Chains, the Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America.” The book is available in bookstores and for checkout at the West Plains Public Library. For your own sake, for the sake of your children and grandchildren, for the sake of our democracy: read it.
Barbara Leary, Moody
