To the editor:
On behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to each and every guest who attended our Casino Night fundraiser held February 9. We had a great showing of community support in every way.
In addition to our corporate sponsors who have been publicly thanked in the Quill, I would also like to thank the following individuals who volunteered their time and talent to make the evening special.
For beautiful Jazz Music, thank you Renee Wood Trio and Rocky Long and the West Plains High School Jazz Band.
For the exciting live auction, thank you Billy Sexton and Kate “Vanna” Tyree.
For the delicious food thank you Colin and Leslie Collins, Mike and Sheila Newton, Cindy Temple and Savor Grill.
Thank you game dealers and leaders Garry Butler, Robert Butler, Dennis Franks, Ron Grennan, Kristen Gullic, Dennis Johnson, Lavada Mann, Autumn and Josh Shirley, Luke Tabor, Mike Topliff, Taylor Knoche and Jayme Wilson.
For help with refreshments, set up, publicity, and logistics, thank you Reid Grigsby, George Baechtle, Greg Beykirch, Shandi Brinkman, Ed Button, Shelly Collins, Kenya Cook, Melissa and Wayne Cormier, Blake and Janet Crow, Erika, Jacob and Jake Garrett, Sarah, Courtney and Laura Grisham, Julie Hart, Meghan Hensley, Harlin Hutcheson, Heidi Janak, Jim Lambert, Gary Lee, Miranda Lowry, Shawn Marhefka, Adam McFarland, Amber Miller, Regina Mozingo, Ann-Marie Newberry, Melissa Smith, Pam Topliff, and Jose Woodward.
Organizations that helped us the weekend of the event include MSU Ambassadors, MSU Grizzly Volleyball team, Crossroads Convenience Store, Great Rivers Distributing and Wages Brewery.
Last but not least thanks you to our hard-working Casino Night Committee, chaired by Leslie Collins: Janet Crow, Erika Garrett, Emily Grisham, Lucas and Emily Long, Sonja Stauffer, Gay Stover and Kate Tyree.
The boys and girls who are Boys & Girls club members of West Plains and Thayer are blessed to have so many who give their time, talent and resources to help them to a bright future.
Sincerely,
Aaron Evans
Executive Director
