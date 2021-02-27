To the editor:
The other morning I realized everything is changing. No matter how I voted, no matter what I say, lives are never going to be the same. There's the hostility of friends, people I've known for a long time, so hate filled. Is this the Twilight Zone? You can't justify this insanity. Have we lost our collective mind?
We see other countries that are socialist or are going that way and are collapsing, but it's a great plan for us. People who say there's no such things as gender are demanding a female president. Universities that demand equality, discriminate against Asian Americans in favor of African Americans. People are held responsible for things that happened before they were born. People who never owned slaves should pay slavery reparations to people who were never slaves.
Criminals are caught and released to hurt more people, but stopping them is bad, it's a violation of their rights. After legislating gender, if a dude pretends to be a woman, you are supposed to pretend with him. It was cool for Biden to blackmail the president of Ukraine, but it was an impeachable offense if Trump inquired about it. People who have never been to college should pay the debts of past college students who took out huge loans for their degrees.
Immigrants with tuberculosis and polio are welcome, but you better be able to prove your dog was vaccinated. Irish doctors and German engineers who want to immigrate here must go through a rigorous vetting process, but any illiterate gang banger who jumps the southern fence is welcome. Southern border security is too much expense, but one and a half trillion for “free” health care is not. If you cheat to get into college you go to prison, but if you cheat to get into this country, you go to college for free. Pointing these things out makes me a “racist.”
Nothing makes sense anymore, no values, no morality, no civility. We are living in an upside-down world where right is wrong and wrong is right, where moral is immoral, and immoral is moral, where good is evil and evil is good, where executing murderers and rapists is wrong, but killing innocent babies is right.
Like the great unsinkable Titanic, America has just hit a huge iceberg. Here's a quote from George Orwell (author of 1984): “The farther a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”
But, cheer up! What Joe Biden has so far has shown and will continue to show the world and America is just what a great president Donald Trump was.
Thomas Kohn
Caulfield
