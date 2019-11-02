To the editor: You kindly took a call from me last week. I was searching for the old Howell County Poor House and Farm. While on the phone you researched the state archives, found the site and gave us directions. We found it and walked the cemetery, noting the many “Unknowns.”
My friend’s grandmother was the daughter of the farm manager prior to 1918. Connecting her grandmother’s stories to the actual site was a wonderful experience.
Thanks for your help!
Robert Heard
Oak Park, Ill.
