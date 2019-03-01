To the editor:
I was shocked to read a recent letter in the Quill in which the writer said he is almost embarrassed to admit he is a Christian. He needs to worry about his own soul instead of being embarrassed about what others do and say.
Please read Matthew 10:32-33. “Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven. But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.”
Being ashamed of others actions is like not going to church because there are hypocrites there. Be concerned about yourself.
Sue Evans
Bakersfield
