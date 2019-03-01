West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.