To the editor:
It is time for our government to be working for us, not corporations and the wealthy people who own them.
The For the People Act of 2021 (House Resolution 1) will do just that. It will get the corrupting influence of money out of politics and put power back into the hands of the American people.
With Citizens United, Republicans made it possible for large corporate political action committees to give huge campaign contributions to their candidates. This created a political system where the wealthy corporations drove legislation that benefited them, not everyday working families.
HR1 will fix the system by requiring political donors to disclose their identities, which will help bring an end to dark money. Additionally, it will level the playing field by rewarding candidates who do not accept money from PACs.
In the past, candidates who did not accept money from PACs couldn’t compete with those who did. HR1 will provide matching funds for candidates who do not accept PAC money. The matching payments will come out of a fund that consists of fines for financial crimes.
For every dollar candidates receive from individual donors, the fund will pay six dollars.
Let's strengthen our democracy by making the system work for we the people, not special interests or big corporations.
Call your Members of Congress (MOCs) today and tell them to put the American people first by supporting the For the People Act of 2021. Dialing 844-872-0234 will connect you to your MOCs.
Janet Fossey
Salem
