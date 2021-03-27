To the editor:
Heads up Missouri citizens, your elected Missouri legislators and government are lying to you.
Our state has over a $300 million surplus due to receiving money from the CARES Act, money for expanding Medicaid and The American Rescue Plan. Yet our state legislators wants to cut the money they give to people with disabilities, to food stamps for children being raised by their grandparents, and they don’t want to expand Medicaid to help people trying to live on the minimum wage go to the doctor.
Instead they are falsely telling you if Missouri wants to help people in need, they will have to cut money to our schools. This is absolutely untrue.
You have to ask yourself, why are they trying to make life more miserable for the person flipping your burger, stocking the shelves at Walmart and helping your grandmother take a bath? What do they get out of it? Do they just want our state to fail? This is wrong and they need to hear from you now!
This is where you will find the contact information for your state legislator: house.mo.gov/legislatorlookup.aspx.
The best way to get their attention is to call during the day when their legislative assistants have to take their time to answer your call and talk with you. Other options are to leave a phone message or send a written message.
Tell them to help Missouri pull itself out of poverty and to be truthful to us.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.