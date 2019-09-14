To the editor:
A conservative group recently spent $2.5 million on an ad campaign in House races throughout the U.S. — including Jason Smith’s in the Missouri 8th Congressional District. The ad attacked the Democrats’ plan to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
I was disheartened by the misinformation and scare tactics used by the ad to convince me that the liberals want total government control. The mailer stated that the liberal’s “radical” plan would result in government price fixing.
According to a Kaiser Foundation Study (2019) a majority of Americans view drug prices as unreasonable and want more government regulation. Drug company profits appear to be a major contributor to high drug prices. I am confused about why the Republicans want to scare me into believing that if drug companies continue to set their own prices we will be better off than if the government is allowed to negotiate these prices down.
For most of my life I have participated in group health insurance plans. My out-of-pocket costs, including for drugs, have been minimal. I have watched as friends and family suffered financial difficulties because they did not have a group insurance plan.
I want everyone to feel secure that their healthcare expenses won’t bankrupt them and that lifesaving medicine will be affordable for them. All of our lives should be valued. Banding together as citizens and allowing government to negotiate healthcare costs has been successful in many western democracies. Why should I be scared of that?
Janet Fossey
Salem
