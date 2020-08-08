Elderly veteran’s property rights plight upsets neighbor
To the editor:
An 80-year-old veteran neighbor has squatters in a rent house. He has a heart condition which is being exasperated by the stress.
He called local law enforcement with no help. He called the local electric company to have power removed, only to find out that the squatters had already made arrangements to have it turned back on in their name. These people pay no rent, mortgage, taxes or insurance.
Our neighbor is trying to decide which of his medications he can do without in order to afford a lawyer to start the legal process. When did the laws change to allow 30-year-old squatters to harm an 80-year-old man?
Are we not charged with protecting our elderly, our veterans, our neighbors? In whose world is this OK?
R.J. Hunsperger
Koshkonong
Want change? Consider voting differently
To the editor:
Douglas and Howell are among the 10 poorest counties per person in the United States. This is because a few wealthy local families and our Republican legislators have worked diligently to keep wages unsustainably low.
The current Republican party cares more about billionaires’ wealth than your families’ health and wellbeing. Jason Smith and Billy Long always vote for tax breaks for the wealthy and large corporations. They always vote against raising wages, improving access to healthcare, education, worker safety and keeping our land, water and air free from poisons and pollution.
In every recent election, most local voters have voted Republican and local conditions have gotten worse. A pamphlet from 1984 said, “Insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results.”
If you want your family to do better in the future, think about that before casting your next ballot.
David Calhoun
Willow Springs
Local school districts need local authority
To the editor,
As a former teacher and school administrator I read with some concern and even alarm a “Capitol Report” recently submitted by Congressman Jason Smith (Quill, July 15).
His remarks focused on education and I am certainly glad to see that our representative in Congress has an interest in education, because it is vital not only to the development and growth of the individual students, but also to the viability of our communities.
The congressman talked about the idea of distance learning and noted that it is not as good as classroom instruction. I agree. He also talked about the sorry state of broadband connectivity throughout the region, and that also is beyond dispute.
The thrust of Congressman Smith’s weekly report was that he wanted to let his constituents know that he had “co-authored” a bill in Congress called the “Reopen Our Schools Act” to “incentive (incentivize) school districts to provide in-person instruction in the fall by withholding federal support for school districts that fail to do so.” (Editor’s note: House Resolution 7152 was sponsored by Rep. Jim Banks [R-Indiana] and introduced June 11; it was referred that day to the House Committee on Education and Labor, and no further action has been taken to date.)
Generally speaking, you “incentivize” by adding something to the mix, not taking money away. An “incentive” to get schools to reopen might be extra money from the federal government to add classrooms (or trailers) and teachers to help with social distancing, or to provide extra funds to increase the number of school nurses and counselors that should be on hand to deal with the new reality of education during a pandemic — and to buy adequate stocks of face masks, digital thermometers, disinfectant wipes and cleaning supplies to increase safety for students and school personnel.
Taking money away from schools is not an incentive — it is a coercive action, and it would serve only to make a bad situation worse. Most teachers and parents know that incentives are far more effective in achieving and maintaining desired results than are threats or coercion.
Congressman Smith justifies his desire to see schools reopen in the fall by stating “the evidence shows that it (reopening the schools) can be done safely,” and then he cites supposed success by some countries in Europe in reopening their schools.
That does not fit our situation, nor has enough time elapsed to prove the Congressman’s point, anyway.
We are not in Europe, and our experience in dealing with the pandemic has been markedly different from that of many other countries. The infection “curve” has been flattened across much of Europe, but here in the United States, the coronavirus is raging out of control — with 48 of 50 states reporting an increase in positive cases in one week alone. The danger posed by the coronavirus in our country is still on the rise.
Yes, children as a rule are at less risk of contracting COVID-19 through exposure to the coronavirus, but that does not mean they are immune. Also, some school children have medical conditions that make them more susceptible to the disease.
Children have died from COVID-19, and if this bill is passed and signed into law, even more children will get sick — and some of those will die. It will happen.
Children are not the only people who will be put at risk by schools reopening prematurely. Many adults work at schools: teachers, aides, secretaries, bus drivers, nurses, counselors, cooks, custodians, administrators — and others.
Everyone at the school will be at greater risk of contracting the virus and the disease — and then, so will everyone in the homes where those students and adults return each evening.
Schools have a very positive impact on their communities, but if we rush into reopening schools early, the unintended consequences could be devastating.
If Congressman Smith wants to get a serious handle on how the pandemic is impacting our schools, he needs to get out and attend some school board meetings and listen to the concerns and fears of the people who function where the rubber hits the road.
Cutting school funding will only serve to make a difficult job that much harder, and it will not be in the best interests of the children or the communities.
Local school districts need to decide when it is safe to reopen, and they need to be able to make those life-and-death decisions without being strong-armed by the federal government.
COVID-19 is still with us. We need to recognize that reality and act accordingly. Anything less is unacceptable and puts lives at risk.
Respectfully,
Rocky G. Macy
West Plains
Democrats have been ruined by Communists and Socialists
To the editor:
Where did the Socialist and Communist parties go? They infiltrated and ruined today’s Democratic party.
The Socialcrat wants to control all and regulate freedoms away. Her meaner sister, the Commiecrat radical, wants to own all and enslaves souls; their god is the state (Satan).
Moderates, you’re held hostage, and conservatives, you’re excluded and you don’t know it. There was once a consensus between both parties that certain Christian and moral values were off-limits, both parties lost with dignity and believed in the rule of law and backed those that enforced it.
At the time of this writing, Biden or no other Democrat has come forth to condemn the violence in the cities they’ve run or ruined.
“If the truth offends you, then you’re not being honest with yourself.”
Antifa is foot solders for rad Commiecrats that destroy property, attack police and individuals wearing caps or shirts they don’t like on their crusade to intimidate and silence.
Local Democrats, I don’t believe you want Stalin’s “Amerika,” though your congressional party in D.C. has sad they will not vote to classify Antifa as domestic terrorists. Why? We could then find out who their financiers are and if they give money to a political party.
These propagandized fools with feet swift to destruction have no clue as to what Communism is. Stalin said, “Give us your children and we’ll own the future.” A course in the history and evil of Communism should be required in our universities, or no federal funding, and likewise, in Missouri in our public schools.
I can hear you say I’m a tribal Republican; yes, but only because I’m first a conservative and they’re the only viable party that can win.
You want balls and strikes, then I’ll call Bush-Cheney out as the worst Republicans I’ve lived under. Why? Weapons of mass destruction was a lie that resulted in thousands of flag-draped caskets and look, Mom, no legs, no arms, and wait, Mom, until you see my new disfigured face, you won’t know it.
Leak Reagan, so far Trump won’t let them drag him into war and neocons in his own party hate him for it.
“If the powers that be ever want a war bad enough, they can usually invent a cause (lie) to find one.” - BMC.
Bernard M. Collins
West Plains
