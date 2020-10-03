Vote to end ’Divided States of America’
As we draw closer to Election Day, it feels like we have become the “Divided States of America.”
Whether you are a Democrat, a Republican, an Independent or any other party, we are united in the hope that our country will survive as a Republic and leadership will find a way forward that respects the needs and desires of the people.
We are supposed to be governed “by the people, for the people," not by big business for big business.The divide between the classes has pretty much eliminated the middle class. You are either very rich, or you’re broke or close to it.
The truth is, our country is in a mess. While we have 4% of the world’s population, we currently hold 20% of the world’s COVID deaths. Healthcare is less and less affordable during this pandemic, with no clear plan for the future of a more affordable health plan in sight.
If we are to survive as a republic we need strong leadership of all three branches of government. We need leaders who are willing to listen to the needs and concerns of the citizens of our country.
Do you believe our politicians in Washington represent and listen to you? Are you happy with the path we are currently on? I suggest you reach out to those who are in office as well as those who are currently running. Vote for whoever listens to your concerns.
If “We the People” don’t speak up and let our leaders know where and what we stand for, they won’t know what the will of the people is. Voting is one of the most important tools we as citizens have. If politicians know we are watching, if they know what we want accomplished, maybe they’ll listen to us instead of the “Big Pharma” and other influences.
Express yourself. Make your voice heard. Vote!
Helen Skinner
Willow Springs
Interfaith group urges bridging political divide before election
To the editor:
The days following the November election may be divisive, no matter who wins. People may worry about how we will treat one another and whether we can work together toward common goals.
Americans may use stereotyping, ridicule and contempt toward citizens who vote the other way. But we can act against this political polarization, well before the election. The Interfaith Alliance of the Ozarks invites you to reflect on how you regard those who vote differently and commit to engaging in behaviors that bring our citizens together. We ask that you voice opinions in a loving way with grace. It means being patient in listening to others and search for areas of common ground. In these uncertain times we can be a blessing to others by showing love, especially when we aren’t expected to be civil. In a time of politically driven polarizing rhetoric, we can speak to unify rather than divide. America is stronger than one election. The old saying is true: There is a lot more that unites us than divides us. We encourage you to take the pledge of “With Malice Toward None” sponsored by Braver Angels. We also encourage your civic, university and religious organizations to register and help their group members to achieve malice towards none. Here is the With Malice Toward None pledge: "Regardless of how the election turns out, I will not hold hate, disdain, or ridicule for those who voted differently from me. Whether I am pleased or upset about the outcome, I will seek to understand the concerns and aspirations of those who voted differently and will look for opportunities to work with people with whom I don’t agree."
The Interfaith Alliance of the Ozarks is committed to helping our community bridge differences. Follow "Interface Alliance of the Ozarks" on Facebook.
Deanna Carpenter
Convener – The Interfaith Alliance of the Ozarks
Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.