Thanks for quick and professional emergency response
To the editor:
I want to offer my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Pomona Fire Department, its chief and first responders as well as the EMT and paramedic from South Fork ambulance who responded so quickly and professionally to my daughter’s call. About 4 a.m. Jan. 6, she was awakened by her dog and found me unconscious. Unable to wake me, she called 911.
I am diabetic and was experiencing a low blood sugar incident. Their swift arrival and professional actions quickly brought me around. My blood sugar level had been down in the low 30s, a dangerous situation.
I’d also like to thank the 911 operator. She stayed on the line of with my daughter aiding, calming and reassuring her though the ordeal.
Again, I thank you.
Barry DeBrown
West Plains
Regardless of trial outcome, voters have a chance to make change
To the editor:
From a recent story in the Columbian newspaper of Vancouver, Wash.: “I give you two famous quotes: ‘If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself’ and ‘A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.’ Both of these are from Dr. Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister of Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich.”
The lies and hypocrisy of Trump and the Republicans who control our state and federal government make me think they stole the German playbook. Latest count, Trump has lied over 16,000 times since taking office. At 2016 rallies Trump proclaimed, “Mexico will pay for the wall,” while the people chanted “lock her up.”
Guess what? Trumps’ own Justice Department just concluded the investigation with no crimes found. And where is the check from Mexico? On the other hand the Mueller “witch hunt” resulted in 199 criminal charges, 37 indictments or guilty pleas and five prison sentences.
Trump promised he would balance the budget rather quickly, but instead passed a tax cut for the rich which resulted in the yearly deficit going from $584 billion in 2016 to $1.1 trillion in 2019. And the Republicans, who in 2011 stopped any new spending saying they wanted a balanced budget, now turn a blind eye to the deficit.
The latest hypocrisy: Trump was caught trying to make Ukraine announce an investigation against Joe Biden. In 1998 Lindsey Graham is on camera saying that a crime didn’t have to be committed for the Senate to remove Bill Clinton from office. Fast forward to 2020 when Republican Trump has been impeached for a much more serious crime, and the Republicans don’t want witnesses, don’t want documents, don’t want any new evidence in their trial of Trump.
The 53 Republican Senators will vote to acquit Trump, but luckily the voters have a chance in 2020 to change who sits in the Oval Office and who controls our federal and state government. We can’t get rid of Blunt and Hawley in 2020, but enough Senate seats are up for election, that the sham trial of Donald Trump may be enough to flip the Senate.
Earl Fuller
Willow Springs
Pasture-raised meat can be planet-friendly
To the editor:
Mr. Quincet's letter of Nov. 30, 2019, about turkeys, has multiple inaccuracies. As a local poultry farmer of 24 years I shall attempt to show the reader where he may have misled them. (Full disclosure, we raise our birds on pasture, but I have knowledge on confinement raised birds as well.)
Not all turkeys are raised in confinement. There are plenty of growers that offer a pasture-raised choice.
Not all confinement raised birds live in houses with toxic fumes. Depending on the ventilation system and the care of the grower, there can be a broad spectrum of air quality from great to poor. The dead turkeys are not dumped into boiling water. That would cause the skin to shred when going through the picker. 145 F is hot enough. Not all cholesterol and saturated fats are bad. That flawed research goes back to the 1977 McGovern Report which attempted to link animal fats with heart disease. That report has now been proven to be junk science. Newer research shows that animal fats from grazing animals fed no grain are beneficial to human heart health. Isn't it odd that my great grandparents generation that consumed raw whole milk and butter lived to their 80s and 90s without an epidemic of heart disease?
Not all turkeys have deadly pathogens. You are lumping a few careless growers in with the rest of us that strive to produce clean food.
Intense prolonged cooking is not required to kill pathogens. 165 degrees F is sufficient to kill all pathogens. You go on to promote a plant based holiday protein instead of animal protein. These are some facts, not hyperbole, about the benefits of animals raised for human consumption in a planet friendly way:
Agriculture at the simplest level is converting the free solar energy of the sun into edible food. U.S. NRCS statistics indicate that about 59% of U.S. nonfederal pasture and unforested rangeland is unsuitable for cultivation, yet such land has value for grazing of livestock.
Let that number soak in, 59%.
All that grass can be converted to heart healthy protein with a minimum of fossil fuel inputs. Don't confuse pasture-finished meat with feedlot grain finished meat. Not only does feedlot finished meat require more fossil fuel, the health benefits are grossly unequal to pasture finished meat.
For example, the recommended ratio of Omega 6 fatty acid to Omega 3 fatty acid is less than 2:1. Average grass finished beef has a ratio of 2:1. Grain finished beef is about 9:1 and beef fed distillers byproducts can run as high as 55:1.
Pasture finished meat is also healthy for the planet. Properly grazed and rested pastures have been found to sequester carbon. You can read the results here: www.researchgate.net/publication/323387850_Impacts_of_soil_carbon_sequestration_on_life_cycle_greenhouse_gas_emissions_in_Midwestern_USA_beef_finishing_systems.
If anyone has questions about planet-friendly, pasture-based meat production, they are welcome to visit us at our farm.
Sincerely,
Jim Protiva
Peace Valley Poultry
