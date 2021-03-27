To the editor:
Our democracy is at risk in Missouri.
In a democracy, citizens have a voice in how they are governed. The Republican majority in the Missouri legislature is doing everything it can to silence Missouri voters.
Shenanigans include deceiving voters into overturning a measure to take corruption out of government (Clean Missouri), legislation that would reduce the minimum wage in Missouri by 30% (HB 726), refusing to fund voter approved Medicaid expansion, legislation that would criminalize the First Amendment rights of those who speak truth to power (SB 26), restricting people’s right to vote (HB 334), and making it nigh impossible to petition the government (HB 333, one among 12 measures).
Missouri House Democrats are currently focused on making sure that Medicaid expansion is fully funded. The GOP is working on a way around fully funding the voter approved Medicaid expansion. If passed, and found constitutional, this stunt could lead to Missouri losing billions in federal funding that supports rural hospitals and providing affordable healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Missourians.
The GOP is claiming there is not enough money in the budget to pay for it and cuts will have to be made to services for people with disabilities. This is flat out not true. Independent studies, including a recent analysis from the state auditor, have concluded that annual savings in the state budget resulting from Medicaid expansion are expected to reach $1.013 billion by 2026.
Missouri is currently responsible for a greater share of healthcare costs than under Medicaid expansion. Among the existing Medicaid recipients who would qualify for higher federal reimbursements: expectant mothers, people with disabilities and women diagnosed through breast and cervical cancer screening programs.
For example, instead of paying 35% for a pregnant woman already eligible for Medicaid, the state would pay 10% under Medicaid expansion.
Don’t let the politicians pull the wool over your eyes. Remind them that they work for us and if you don’t do what the boss tells you to do — you get fired.
Janet Fossey
Salem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.