To the editor:
Another flawless operation for our dedicated people of all agencies involved in the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccination procedure at the civic center.
Even though the weather was miserable, all the personnel had an upbeat attitude. I did not see or hear of any problems.
Maybe some of our people who organize and operate such an undertaking could be drafted into training people in the areas we hear about having problems. Our heartfelt thanks to ALL who participated in this very smooth operation.
M & L. Vernon
West Plains
