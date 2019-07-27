To the editor: I would like to express my sincere thanks to the West Plains Fire department and EMT passengers that came to my rescue as well as the emergency room crew at WP Ozark Medical on July 4, 2019.
Thank you,
Bobby L. Morgan
West Plains
To the editor: I would like to express my sincere thanks to the West Plains Fire department and EMT passengers that came to my rescue as well as the emergency room crew at WP Ozark Medical on July 4, 2019.
Thank you,
Bobby L. Morgan
West Plains
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.