“ECONOMIC SHUTDOWN WAS UNCONSTITUTIONAL” asserted Battery Station owner Kevin Falkner, using a framed copy of the U.S. Constitution and a roll of toilet paper as props to help demonstrate his point to the West Plains City Council and people attending Monday’s meeting. Falkner criticized the city’s response to COVID-19 and the support it has given to local businesses, and recommended the city waive business license fees to show support and compassion for businesses impacted by the shutdown. In a 3-2 vote later in the meeting, the council decided to waive the fees for for Fiscal Year 2020-21.