In a gesture of support for local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Plains City Council voted Monday evening to waive business license fees for the year.
In what was called by Mayor Pro Tem Mike Topliff "a measure of goodwill" to businesses from the city, the city council voted 3-2 to waive the fee for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
A call for the waiver was raised by Battery Station owner Kevin Falkner, who expressed to council members his frustration with the city’s response to the pandemic and the lack of support he believes the city has shown.
According to City Administrator Tom Stehn, there are over 1,100 businesses in West Plains and about half of them have paid their business license fees for the fiscal year; the deadline to pay the $30 fee is Tuesday. During a normal year, city business license fees bring in $35,000 to the city, according to Stehn.
“We’ve only had one complaint at city hall about paying a business license fee,” Stehn said during the meeting. "To help businesses during this unusual time we have waived any late fees until Sept. 1, 2020," he added. "If they haven’t paid by that time, we will contact them and continue to work with them."
Stehn said he was against giving fee refunds, because it would require extra work from city employees to process them, which he estimated would take about 100 work hours.
“We still have to issue a business license, it is required by city law that every business that operates in the city has a business license,” he said.
City Clerk Mallory Snodgras referred to issuing the refunds as a "processing nightmare" to the council.
However, Topliff proposed going with Falkner’s suggestion that the city allow business owners to forgo paying the license fee next year, instead of giving refunds for this year; those who have not yet paid for this year would not have to.
The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Jessica Nease who agreed with Topliff that it is important to show support for small businesses.
Councilman Dr. Josh Cotter came out in opposition, saying that West Plains already provides a lot of goodwill to small businesses, referencing the low cost of the license fee, compared to other towns of similar size such as Mtn. Home, Ark.
“Their business license fees can be well over $200 and ours is $30,” Cotter said. “One of the good things is it’s not cost-prohibitive to start a business here.”
Cotter added that as a former member of the Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce Board he understands how much the chamber’s dues are and suggested that cutting dues would be a goodwill gesture from the chamber.
“I’m sure I’ll have texts later about that,” Cotter joked. “The $30 fee literally pays for us to issue business licenses and that’s it. It’s not a revenue generator.”
Mayor Jack Pahlmann also opposed the motion, noting the move would set a precedent and he had concerns about the potential for future shut-downs.
He did entertain the idea of getting rid of the business license fee altogether, but added that it was a discussion to be revisited at a later time.
In the state of Missouri, every business owner is required to register with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office to receive a state business license. State law allows for cities to issue their own business licenses for sales tax collection and information purposes.
According to Stehn, businesses that haven’t paid their business license fees still need to contact city hall to renew licenses by calling 256-7176.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.