An Alton dog breeder under investigation by agents with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) has been charged after reportedly euthanizing 21 dogs and puppies rather than surrender them to the state as ordered.
Another 63 dogs were placed with owners or other breeders or died before they could be surrendered to MDA as ordered by the state, according to investigators.
Marlisa McAlmond, 57, owner of Cedar Ridge Australians, allegedly continued to breed dogs after her breeder's license expired on Jan. 31, 2019, and continued while the MDA sought a restraining order. On Sept. 4, the agency entered into a consent judgment allowing it to take possession of all dogs remaining in her custody and McAlmond was noncompliant, according to court records.
The suit was filed for the expired license and substandard breeding conditions, based on continuing violations first documented during a Department of Agriculture inspection in November 2017, including at least 25 weaned puppies and adults that were said to be excessively thin, and dogs observed climbing fences into other enclosures.
In a follow-up May 2018 inspection, agents reportedly found the breeder did not have veterinarian records to show correction of the thinness, and at least four dogs were still thin. Additionally, animal pens did not provide adequate shelter from inclement weather, dogs were seen with matted hair and incomplete and missing veterinarian and health forms were reported for multiple dogs.
A letter of warning was issued and certain items were corrected, including veterinarian visits, shelter upgrades and collection of records, but others were not, including buildup of feces, inadequate or contaminated water, inadequate shade or shelter, and thin body condition, said officials.
A June 2019 inspection showed the violations continued, and multiple letters of warning were issued by the Department of Agriculture, leading to the revocation of the breeder’s Animal Care Facilities Act (ACFA) license.
On Sept. 10, the Oregon County Circuit Court ordered McAlmond to surrender all dogs but 20, but it was reportedly discovered 10 of the dogs were euthanized five days later, and the remainder were euthanized Sept. 18, after legal ownership of the dogs and puppies had been transferred to MDA, but before they could be removed.
At the time the consent judgment was entered, it was the parties’ understanding, based on the Aug. 11 inventory and inspection reports previously submitted with the court, that the defendant would surrender about 84 dogs to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The agreement was apparently reached during Sept. 4 settlement negotiations, during which a record was made before the court to that effect, and the transfer would happen Sept. 22, according to court records.
The value of the euthanized dogs was between $300 and $1,000 each, according to court records, and included three Australian shepherd/poodle cross dogs, three Australian shepherd/poodle cross puppies, nine Australian shepherd dogs, two Australian cattle dog/Australian shepherd cross breed dogs and four Australian shepherd/Australian cattle dog puppies.
Contempt of court charges in the civil suit were filed Oct. 28 against McAlmond.
“Working with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to enforce the Animal Care Facilities Act and shut down substandard breeders is an important function of this office,” said State Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “This breeder has proven time and again that she cannot responsibly breed dogs, and she must be held accountable for unnecessarily euthanizing dogs which had been transferred to the state by court order.”
