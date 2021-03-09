The Ozark Heritage Welcome Center has gotten a glow-up.
Built in 1997, the facility recently underwent its first cosmetic update, modernizing the interior decor.
West Plains Tourism Director Melissa Smith said the interior has been repainted and new, modern furniture and fixtures have been added. There is also an updated retail section that carries locally-made products and West Plains-themed apparel.
A 55-inch television near the front, along with new brochure racks, highlight area attractions.
“We want the Welcome Center to be not only a place for tourists to visit, but also locals, too,” said Smith. “We encourage everyone to come down and see what the area has to offer, I think they’ll be surprised.”
Smith said the remodel was done during December and January.
“I wanted to get this done before we started to get into the busy tourist season,” she explained.
Smith added that soon she will have a new Visitors’ Guidebook available which features many of the area’s destinations and local businesses.
Funding for the Welcome Center, and its remodel, is provided by a hotel/motel tax which was increased by voters in 2019.
The tax increase has also gone to provide funds for the Community Grant Program offered to citizens to apply for each year for the purpose of promoting tourism and economic development in West Plains.
Applications are reviewed annually by the Tourism Board which makes recommendations to the city council for grant awards.
Smith said this year, grants of less than $1,000 are available for funding smaller projects.
Grant applications are available at www.explorewestplains.com and will be accepted until 4 p.m. March 20.
The Tourism Board expects to vote on recommendations to make to the city council in early April, and that the city council will make its final decision during its April meeting. Awardees should receive funding by May 1. All grant funds must be spent by March 31, 2022.
Any event, organization or project aimed at promoting tourism and economic development in West Plains is eligible to apply. Funds may be used for a variety of expenses including advertising and event overhead. Funds may not be used for alcohol purchases, illegal activities, facility construction or grant administration or staffing expenses not directly related to the project.
For more information call 256-7176 or 256-8835.
